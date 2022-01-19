Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
APP News Agency

19th Jan, 2022. 01:46 pm

Advisory issued for road users to exercise caution amid rainy weather

Motorway Police urged motorists to keep a safe distance between vehicles—Image: APP

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH &MP) has issued an advisory for road users to exercise caution, adherence to safety rules and keep driving slow during rainy weather conditions.

In an advisory issued here, NH&MP urged motorists to ensure their vehicles are in good condition and check the tires, breaks, windshield wipers and lights before travel.

Motorway Police urged motorists to keep a safe distance between vehicles, fasten seat belts, pay attention to the road and refrain from using phones when driving.

A safe distance between two vehicles is said to be half the size of speed in kilometres e.g a vehicle moving at a speed of 120 km per hour should maintain a safe distance of sixty meters from the preceding vehicle.

The NH&MP also advised road users to stay updated on weather conditions and plan their travels accordingly through FM Radio and website and social media handles of the Motorway Police.

Rain fell in Balochistan, and isolated areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Mohenjodaro, and Larkana received little rain.

During the next twelve hours, however, cloudy weather is expected in most regions of the country, with particularly cold temperatures in highland places.

The following cities’ temperatures were recorded this morning:

Islamabad has an average temperature of eight degrees Celsius, Lahore seven, Karachi fourteen, Peshawar eleven, Quetta nine, Gilgit and Murree two, and Muzaffarabad six.

