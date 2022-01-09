Ahsan Iqbal seeks help from govt’s allies to remove ‘incompetent’ govt

NAROWAL: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday sought help from government’s allies to remove the “incompetent” government through vote of no confidence, Bol news reported.

Talking to media in Narowal, Ahsan Iqbal said the incompetent government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) had financially and administratively ruined the country. He said the tourists were spending the cold nights in Murree without any support or protection from the government. No assistance was provided to the stranded people for 24 hours, he said.

He said the Punjab chief minister, who had to reach there right away, was busy in happy gossips. The government did not seem to be interested in running the country, he maintained. He said the country had stuck in economic, diplomatic and societal crises.

“It is the right time that we save Pakistan. I request the allied parties of the government including the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, PML-Q and others to part ways with the government,” he said adding that the government should be removed through no confidence motion.

The former federal minister for planning said after replacing the government they could ask the International Monetary Fund to review its tough conditions for loan. He said the IMF had set tough conditions on loan because it was an incompetent government.

