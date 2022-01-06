Ahsan Iqbal thanks DG ISPR for clarifying rumours about ‘deal’ with PML-N

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday thanked the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar for clarifying rumours about the military establishment’s alleged deal with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo.

Addressing media in Karachi, Iqbal said the PML-N believed in the politics of the constitution and vote. He claimed they had said multiple times that they had struck no deal with anyone as his party did not believe in such politics.

“The only deal the PML-N has is with the constitution. We have to make the politics of voting superior by burying the politics of deals. The politics of deals have brought the country to this situation,” he said.

Read more: Reports of deal with former PM Nawaz Sharif ‘baseless’: DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar

He said that only those who made deals could tell who was striking deals.

A day ago, Director General ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar had dubbed reports of the establishment striking a deal with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as ‘baseless’, adding that people making those claims should be asked for evidence.

All these speculations were baseless and were nowhere close to reality, the DG ISPR had added.

The PML-N leader alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan was keeping the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) as a mortgage to protect his corruption. Iqbal said his party would not let the central bank’s autonomy be compromised.

PM Imran was attempting to get an NRO from the SBP governor, he claimed and added, the PM wanted to make the governor happy by passing a law related to SBP’s autonomy.

He also said that “Imran Niazi” had also surrendered before the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In a reference to PM Imran’s demands in the past, that if a PM had an allegation, he should resign to provide a chance for an independent investigation, Iqbal asked the prime minister to step down.

“A prime minister was disqualified for not withdrawing salary from his son’s company, and the one [Imran Khan], who deceived overseas Pakistanis is not disqualified,” Iqbal questioned.

Read more: PTI gave wrong information to ECP about funding: report

Referring to the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) scrutiny report that observed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) hid dozens of its bank accounts from the commission, he said that the person who lied before the ECP was called honest and trustworthy.

“The person who hides the donation money in secret accounts is called Sadiq and Amin (honest and trustworthy). Overseas Pakistanis were swindled out of their money. After the report, Imran Khan’s remaining as the prime minister put a big question mark on the justice system,” he said.