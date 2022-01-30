Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
30th Jan, 2022. 05:27 pm

AJK-APC demands EU to designate special representative on Kashmir

APP News Agency

30th Jan, 2022. 05:27 pm

AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said India, since its unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August 2019, has been trying to disturb the identity, integrity, and demography of IIOJK. Image: APP

An All Parties Conference (APC) of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has demanded the European Union (EU) to designate a special representative on Kashmir to monitor the humanitarian violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by Indian forces.

Addressing a joint news conference in Islamabad on Sunday, AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said India, since its unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August 2019, has been trying to disturb the identity, integrity, and demography of IIOJK.

He said India has issued fake domiciles of IIOJK to 4.2 million Indian Hindus while around 4,000 Indian citizens have applied for procurement of land in the occupied valley to take control of Kashmir’s economy.

The AJK president said around one million Indian troops have virtually transformed the entire valley into an open prison where they are committing worst state terrorism and human rights violations.

He said the media is under extreme sanctions and Srinagar Press Club (SPC) has been closed to suppress the voices of the people of Kashmir.

Chaudhry said, keeping all these things in view, the AJK government has decided to raise its voice for freedom from the independent portion of Kashmir, which is the base camp of Kashmir’s liberation.

He added that the joint leadership of AJK will organise rallies in Islamabad, Muzaffarabad, and other big cities of Pakistan, the first of which will be in Islamabad in the second week of March this year.

The president said the second rally will be taken out in Muzaffarabad and this process will be further expanded to other parts of Pakistan.

He said the joint leadership will also organise a demonstration in London to mobilise the international community against Indian atrocities in the occupied valley and to resolve the Kashmir issue in line with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The AJK president also demanded the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to convene a special meeting of foreign ministers on IIOJK just like its previous session on Afghanistan.

He said the joint leadership of AJK will also visit New York on the occasion of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) session in September this year to urge the international community to play an effective role in the resolution of this long-standing dispute.

Chaudhry said Kashmiri leadership from across the Line of Control (LoC) and diaspora will be invited to the next APC.

