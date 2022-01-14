Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 03:23 pm

Ali Zaidi asks Karachiites to attend protest against Sindh’s local govt act tomorrow

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Ali Zaidi. Image: File

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Ali Zaidi on Friday announced that he would participate in the joint opposition’s protest on January 15 against the Local Government Act, 2021 passed by the Sindh government.

In a video message, Ali Zaidi invited all the residents of Karachi to participate in the protest demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club, Bol news reported.

“The citizens of Karachi will tell that we do not accept this black law. We will also go to court against the law, which is based on ill-intention. Protests are going on across the province against the Local Government Amendment Bill. We will abolish this black law, come what may,” he said.

Zaidi said a cartel had been occupying Sindh for 14 years. The proponents of democracy had plundered democracy under the guise of the 18th Amendment, he added.

He said that the Sindh government wanted to consume resources by disempowering the local bodies.

“The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is not a political party but Asif Zardari’s mafia.”

The PTI leader said his party was going to make a big announcement in the protest.

