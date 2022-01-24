Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 04:38 pm

‘All the best’: PM congratulates Justice Ayesha on becoming SC’s first woman judge

Justice Ayesha Malik

“I want to congratulate Justice Ayesha Malik on becoming the first woman judge of the Supreme Court. I wish her all the best,” PM Imran Khan tweeted. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday congratulated and wished Justice Ayesha Malik all the best on becoming the first woman judge of the Supreme Court.

Read more: Politicians, celebs congratulate Justice Ayesha Malik on becoming first SC judge

"I want to congratulate Justice Ayesha Malik on becoming the first woman judge of the Supreme Court. I wish her all the best," PM Imran Khan tweeted.

Earlier today, Justice Ayesha Malik took oath as the first woman judge of the top court. Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed administered the oath to her at a ceremony in Islamabad.

Who is Justice Ayesha Malik?

Justice Ayesha studied in Pakistan and abroad, including Harvard Law School in the United States. She was an associate of former chief election commissioner and eminent jurist Justice Fakhruddin Ibrahim, and worked with him as an assistant for about four years, from 1997 to 2001.

The judge, 55, has also been a part of the law firm of which Justice Qazi Faez Isa is a founder.

Justice Ayesha is an expert in constitutional, banking, tax and human rights issues.

According to the LHC website, she has taught banking and mercantile law in different universities of Pakistan. She has been called upon to specialise in cases of child custody, divorce, women’s rights and women’s constitutional protection in Pakistan, England and Australia.

The judge has collaborated with various NGOs on poverty alleviation, microfinance and skills training programmes. She has also been Pakistan’s reporter for the Oxford Reports for International Law in Domestic Courts, published by Oxford University Press.

Read more: Justice Ayesha Malik takes oath as ‘first woman judge’ of Supreme Court

Justice Ayesha’s decision on the method of medical examination of female victims of sexual violence is very prominent. The decision of the Sharif family to stop the relocation of sugar mills to the Rahim Yar Khan area of South Punjab is also one of her notable decisions.

The judge is married to Humayun Ehsan, a principal and lawyer of a private law college, and has three children.

