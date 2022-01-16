Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

16th Jan, 2022. 07:32 pm

President Alvi orders action against FBR officials for causing inconvenience to senior citizen

President Dr Arif Alvi. Image: File

President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday ordered the FBR chairman to take punitive action against the officials, causing inconvenience to a senior citizen, who claimed refund of Rs 2,333.

The president further directed the FBR chief to examine the whole system of irresponsibility and corruption in the bureau.

President Alvi apologised to the senior citizen Abdul Hamid Khan and said that their heads had hung in shame for the inconvenience caused by the FBR officials to you.

As per details, Abdul Hamid Khan, a senior citizen of 82 years of age, had claimed a refund of Rs 2,333 on his income tax return for the year 2020 and submitted requisite documents of advance tax deduction of the PTCL and cell phone company bills on 19-10-2020.

The complainant e-filed refund application on 19th October, 2020 followed by representation to FBR Chairman on 24th December, 2020.

The Unit officer of FBR rejected his refund claim, on 29.01.2021, on the grounds that the applicant had failed to furnish the original certificates required for authentication.

Abdul Hamid Khan then took up the matter with the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) to seek redressal of his complaint.

The FTO investigated the matter and ordered FBR on 2-6-2021 to revisit the impugned order dated 19-1-2021 and pass a fresh order under section 170(4) of the ordinance, after providing the complainant the opportunity for hearing as per law.

It further ordered to identify and initiate disciplinary proceedings against the official who passed the impugned order in derogation of the law and procedures and dragged the aging taxpayer into unnecessary litigation as well as report compliance within 45 days. Consequently, the FBR filed a representation with the president against the original order of FTO on 24—6-2021.

President Dr Arif Alvi rejected the representation of the FBR and observed that it appeared that unlawful treatment meted out in the instant case with a view to irritate and humiliate the aging pensioner.

“Punitive action must be taken along the entire line of decision-makers in this case and Chairman FBR should ensure that those responsible, in particular, and others, in general, go through courses to teach them priorities and courtesies, he directed.

