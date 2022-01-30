Another company responds to PM Khan’s salary increment call

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Sunday commended another company for announcing an increment in salaries of employees in response to his call.

In a tweet, PM Khan appreciated Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd for responding to his call of salary increment to offset inflation. He wrote, “I appreciate GO petroleum for responding to my call & agreeing to give a 50% salary increase to their employees.”

I appreciate GO petroleum for responding to my call & agreeing to give a 50% salary increase to their employees. I am urging other companies to follow this example. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 30, 2022

The premier also urged other companies to follow this example.

On Saturday, PM Khan had urged the top 100 corporations in Pakistan to raise their employees’ salaries.

In a message on Twitter, the premier had appreciated Serene Air Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Air Vice Marshal (R) Muhammad Safdar Khan for responding to his call and announcing a pay rise of 44 per cent for low-paid workers and 15-25 per cent for other employees.

In the same tweet, he had urged the top 100 corporations in the country, that booked record profits of Rs950 billion in the last year, to also raise their employees’ salaries to offset inflation.

Earlier, Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry had also urged the media houses to increase workers’ salaries to help them deal with the effects of inflation.