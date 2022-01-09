Army serves meals to 1,000, treats 300 snow-affected people: ISPR

Cooked meal was served to more that 1,000 stranded people in Jheekagali, Kashmiri Bazar, Lower Topa and Kuldana areas. Image: File

MURREE: Media wing of armed forces, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday said more than 300 snow-affected people including children had been provided medical care by team of army doctors and paramedics, Bol news reported.

While, cooked meal was served to more that 1,000 stranded people in Jheekagali, Kashmiri Bazar, Lower Topa and Kuldana areas, said the ISPR.

“Stranded People have been accommodated and provided shelter with hot meal and tea at the military college in Murree, Supply Depot, Army Public School and Army Logistics School Kuldana,” the ISPR said.

Status of traffic is as follows: Jhika Gali traffic is plying from Jhika Gali to Expressway; Jhika Gali to Kuldana the road is cleared however no traffic is plying due to slippery condition of the roads; the track from Gharial to Bhurban is open and traffic is plying over it

From Kuldana to Barian Army Engineers troops with road clearance machinery are working continuously for road clearance.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said around 700 vehicles were evacuated from Murree last night and all major highways in Murree had been cleared for traffic.

