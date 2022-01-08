The ISPR said those trapped in traffic were being provided food. Image: Radio Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: The media wing of armed forces, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday said army troops were engaged in evacuating the stranded tourists in Murree.

“Army engineers have also reached to open the main roads. While soldiers of the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) along with machinery are busy in opening the roads,” said the ISPR.

The ISPR said those trapped in traffic were being provided food, water, tea and other necessary items including safe shelter.

Pakistan Army has established four camps at military college Murree, Jhika Gali, Army Public School Kuldana and Station Supply Depot, Sunny Bank.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid confirmed on Saturday that continuous snowfall and traffic congestion took at least 16 to 19 lives in Murree following which Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps and Rangers were called in to assist in rescue operations.

The people died after heavy snow trapped them in their vehicles as tens of thousands of visitors thronged the hill town.

Talking to media in Lahore, Punjab Government Spokesperson Hasaan Khawar said those who were responsible for the Murree tragedy should be punished.

Hasaan Khawar said: “If the tragedy was avoidable then those who are responsible for this should be punished.”

To a query, he said if an incident took place during the tenure of a government, then the government should take its responsibility and see if the incident was avoidable or unavoidable.

To another query, he said the Punjab government would hold an inquiry into the incident to find out if somebody had called for help and how much time it took to rescue teams to reach there after receiving a call.