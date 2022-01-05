As many as sixty office-bearers of various political parties join PPP

As many as sixty local government representatives as well as notables belonging to different political parties from different districts of Punjab on Wednesday joined the Pakistan People’s Party.

President Pakistan People’s Party Central Punjab, Raja Pervez Ashraf; General Secretary, Syed Hassan Murtaza; Sindh Minister for Local Government, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah; Sindh Minister for Information, Saeed Ghani; senior PPP Punjab leaders Ahsan Rizvi and Asif Raza Baig and others attended the ceremony held at a local hotel in Lahore.

According to the party sources, those who joined the party belonged to district Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal, Multan, Vehari, Jhang and Layyah.

Talking to media, Syed Hassan Murtaza, who has played vital role in this connection, said that these new entrants would play their role in strengthening the party in Punjab.

He hoped that under the leadership of former President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the PPP would win the upcoming local bodies elections in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had given the task to the PPP Punjab leadership after the NA 133 by- election that they would work on the inclusion of winning candidates in the PPP fold in a bid to grab power in the province.