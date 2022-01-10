Asad Umar reminds public coronavirus still exists as daily cases rise above 1,600

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has warned on Monday that coronavirus still exists as daily cases in the country rise above 1,600.

He was addressing a prize distribution ceremony among workers who rendered their best performance in the anti-Covid vaccination drive, in Islamabad on Monday, said Radio Pakistan.

Umar said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) played an active and commendable role against Covid-19, which was being acknowledged by the world.

He also commended the performance of doctors and other paramedical staff in the fight against the pandemic.

The minister said the government handled the pandemic with the support of the nation. He warned that the virus still exists, and we should continue our fight against this pandemic by observing precautionary measures, including wearing masks.

کورونا سے بچاؤکےلئے پوری قوم نے مل کرکام کیا، عوام کوروناسے بچاؤکےلئے ویکسی نیشن ضرورکروائیں اور مکمل ویکسی نیشن کروانے والے بوسٹرڈوز لگوائیں۔

کورونا سے بچاؤکےلئے پوری قوم نے مل کرکام کیا، عوام کوروناسے بچاؤکےلئے ویکسی نیشن ضرورکروائیں اور مکمل ویکسی نیشن کروانے والے بوسٹرڈوز لگوائیں۔

ماسک سمیت دیگر احتیاطی تدابیرپرعمل کرنا اب بھی نہایت ضروری ہے ۔ سربراہ این سی او سی @Asad_Umar

He asked the people who completed their two doses to take the booster vaccine.

Corona claims three lives

Three more persons have died of Covid-19 across the country in the last 24 hours.

According to data provided by the NCOC, 1,649 new cases had been detected, out of which 13 are in critical condition.

Statistics 10 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 45,002

Positive Cases: 1649

Positivity %: 3.66%

Deaths :3

Patients on Critical Care: 617

Three hundred and thirty patients suffering from Covid-19 recovered during the last 24 hours. Total 45,002 tests were conducted during the period.

Meanwhile, the vaccination process was in full swing in the country, and 310,114 people were administered the first dose of the vaccine during the last 24 hours.