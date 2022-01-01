At least 16 injured in Karachi New Year’s night celebratory firing

The incidents of aerial firing occured despite police’s efforts and setting up check posts at different locations. Image: File

KARACHI: At least 16 people got hurt in celebratory aerial firing in different parts of the city on Friday night in connection with New Year celebrations.

Read more: Aiwan-e-Sadr to remain open for general public today

The firing incidents occurred in Korangi, Azizabad, Liaquatabad, Baldia Town, Ranchorr Line, Preedy Street, Kala Pull, Gulistan-e-Johar, Soldier Bazaar, Malir Gosht Market, Gurumandir, North Nazimabad, Korangi, Water Pump, Kharadar and Railway City areas, Bol News reported on Saturday.

The incidents of aerial firing occurred despite police’s efforts and setting up check posts at different locations.

One such bullet pierced through the vehicle of Electronics Market Saddar President Rizwan Irfan when he was travelling in North Nazimabad with his family.

Luckily, Irfan and his family remained safe, but the bullet damaged the glasses of the vehicle.

In a similar incident, 10-year-old Iqra got wounded after a stray bullet hit her near Kohistani Chowk on Shahra-e-Noor Jehan. She was later shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment.

Despite an Omicron-fueled surge in coronavirus cases, people around the globe celebrated the end of 2021 and the arrival of a new year with fireworks and special events.

Pakistani people also celebrated New Year’s eve on the streets in all major cities of the country.

Read more: PHOTOS: New Year 2022 fireworks and celebrations around the world

Karachi’s roads remained open on New Year’s Eve. All shops in Clifton, Khadda Market, and Boat Basin except the medical stores were closed from 8 pm onwards, and citizens were also allowed to visit the Seaview this time.