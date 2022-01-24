At least eight people die in rain, snowfall-related incidents in KP

According to the report, 29 houses were partially damaged, while one was destroyed completely. Image: File

PESHAWAR: At least eight people died, and 16 others were injured in the rain and snowfall-related incidents in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a Provincial Disaster Management Authority’s (PDMA) report here on Monday.

According to the report, 29 houses were partially damaged, while one was destroyed completely.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed all the concerned district administrations and authorities to accelerate the relief operation in the affected areas.

The highest number of casualties occurred in the Shangla district where five persons, including three children, were killed while a house was destroyed. Similarly, one child each died in Charsadda, D I Khan and Hangu districts.

Four houses were partially damaged in Khyber, three in Charsadda and two each in Buner, Upper Dir districts, and one each house in Dera Ismail Khan, Hangu, Karak, Peshawar and Tank.

The PDMA has started the distribution of relief goods, including tents, kitchen kits, hygiene sets, water coolers, and plastic sheets among the affected families in the Charsadda and Karak districts. Similarly, the district administration and other authorities concerned were busy taking steps for the re-opening of the closed roads.

According to the PDMA, relief goods have also been distributed in Charsadda, Charbagh and Karak districts among the rain-affected people. It said the authority was in close contact with all the district administrations to cope with any emerging situation.

The authority also directed for immediate payment of compensation to all the affected families as per the policy of the provincial government.

It said that the Emergency Operation Centre of the PDMA was fully operational 24/7 and had directed the tourists to take precautionary measures before visiting tourists’ spots in the province.