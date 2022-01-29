Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 12:51 pm

At least one killed as building’s roof collapsed in Karachi

The rescue operation is underway with the use of heavy machinery while rescue workers are also present on the site. Image: File

At least one labourer has been killed while others are injured as the roof of an under-construction building collapsed in Karachi on Saturday, Bol News reported.

The incident has been reported from Defence Phase-VI of Karachi. The rescue operation is underway with the use of heavy machinery while rescue workers are also present on the site.

According to the South SSP, at least four people got trapped under the debris and two of them have been rescued and shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) for treatment.

The police official said that the dead body of the labourer has also been recovered and shifted to the JPMC.

He added that the first floor of the building has collapsed while the police are retrieving further information.

