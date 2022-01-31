750km sea areas of Balochistan would be divided into seven zones to take action against illegal trawlers. Image: File

750km sea areas of Balochistan would be divided into seven zones so that security agencies could take action against illegal trawlers in their designated areas.

Balochistan Chief Secretary Matahar Niaz Rana directed the Secretary Fisheries and DG Fisheries to increase coordination with the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency and the Coast Guard to take full action against illegal trawlers.

A review meeting on prevention of illegal trawlers was held in Makran under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Matahar Niaz Rana.

Read more: ‘Gwadar to play key role in economic progress’

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Home Qamar Masood, Secretary Law Akbar Harifal, Special Secretary Finance Afzal Khosti, Secretary Fisheries Babar Khan, DG Lewis, while Additional Secretary Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Secretary Fisheries Sindh, DG PMSA, DG Coast Guard, Director FIA, DG Fisheries, DC Gwadar and other officials concerned participated through video link.

The Chief Secretary directed the Secretary Fisheries to ensure prompt repair of all the patrolling boats of the Fisheries Department.

Briefing the meeting, the fisheries representatives said that the number of illegal trawlers in Makran has decreased drastically in recent times, which has brought a wave of happiness among the fishermen. Trawlers have appeared which have once again caused anxiety and frustration among the local fishermen.

The delegates said that they had personally seen trawlers from Sindh in several areas of Kalmat and Kahpar.

DC Gwadar Captain (retd) Jamil Baloch informed the meeting that there were reports of illegal trawlers in Kalmat, Ormara, Sarbandar and Kahpar areas but the number was less than before while DG Fisheries apprised the meeting of the current situation.

He said that patrolling was being carried out by the Fisheries Department but some trawlers were still stealing and due to lack of coordination with other security agencies, no action could be taken against the illegal trawlers on concrete grounds.

Read more: Pakistan wants to link CPEC with CAS: minister

The Chief Secretary directed the Secretary Fisheries and DG Fisheries to increase coordination with the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency and the Coast Guard to take full action against illegal trawlers.

It was decided at the meeting that action would be taken against those who supported illegal trawlers by locals and the Chief Secretary directed the Director FIA to take action against them.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that all the institutions have to show utmost responsibility in the national interest against illegal trawlers as the Minister Azam himself has declared it a national issue so we have to work with national spirit in this regard.