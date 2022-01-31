Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Mohammad Zafar

31st Jan, 2022. 09:43 pm

Balochistan’s sea areas to be divided into seven zones to stop illegal trawlers

Mohammad Zafar

31st Jan, 2022. 09:43 pm

750km sea areas of Balochistan would be divided into seven zones to take action against illegal trawlers. Image: File

750km sea areas of Balochistan would be divided into seven zones so that security agencies could take action against illegal trawlers in their designated areas.

Balochistan Chief Secretary Matahar Niaz Rana directed the Secretary Fisheries and DG Fisheries to increase coordination with the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency and the Coast Guard to take full action against illegal trawlers.

A review meeting on prevention of illegal trawlers was held in Makran under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Matahar Niaz Rana.

Read more: ‘Gwadar to play key role in economic progress’

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Home Qamar Masood, Secretary Law Akbar Harifal, Special Secretary Finance Afzal Khosti, Secretary Fisheries Babar Khan, DG Lewis, while Additional Secretary Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Secretary Fisheries Sindh, DG PMSA, DG Coast Guard, Director FIA, DG Fisheries, DC Gwadar and other officials concerned participated through video link.

The Chief Secretary directed the Secretary Fisheries to ensure prompt repair of all the patrolling boats of the Fisheries Department.

Briefing the meeting, the fisheries representatives said that the number of illegal trawlers in Makran has decreased drastically in recent times, which has brought a wave of happiness among the fishermen. Trawlers have appeared which have once again caused anxiety and frustration among the local fishermen.

The delegates said that they had personally seen trawlers from Sindh in several areas of Kalmat and Kahpar.

DC Gwadar Captain (retd) Jamil Baloch informed the meeting that there were reports of illegal trawlers in Kalmat, Ormara, Sarbandar and Kahpar areas but the number was less than before while DG Fisheries apprised the meeting of the current situation.

He said that patrolling was being carried out by the Fisheries Department but some trawlers were still stealing and due to lack of coordination with other security agencies, no action could be taken against the illegal trawlers on concrete grounds.

Read more: Pakistan wants to link CPEC with CAS: minister

The Chief Secretary directed the Secretary Fisheries and DG Fisheries to increase coordination with the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency and the Coast Guard to take full action against illegal trawlers.

It was decided at the meeting that action would be taken against those who supported illegal trawlers by locals and the Chief Secretary directed the Director FIA to take action against them.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that all the institutions have to show utmost responsibility in the national interest against illegal trawlers as the Minister Azam himself has declared it a national issue so we have to work with national spirit in this regard.

Read More

2 hours ago
Petrol Price in Pakistan: Price of Petroleum products to remain unchanged

The Pakistani government has resolved not to raise petroleum product prices for...
3 hours ago
Lahore accountability court acquits 16 including PML-N leaders in Saaf Pani reference

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday acquitted 16 suspects including Pakistan Muslim...
3 hours ago
Famous Author Nemrah Ahmed expressed her displeasure over Aye-Musht-e-Khaak

The controversy over harmful content in Pakistani shows has been brought up...
5 hours ago
Govt permitted to auction Ishaq Dar's Lahore house

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has granted permission to the federal...
5 hours ago
ECNEC approves four road infrastructure projects for Punjab worth Rs130b

Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) at a meeting in...
5 hours ago
No Plans to borrow $5 billion in loans, Govt clarifies media reports

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has clarified media reports that the Ministry of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Galaxy S22 vs. Galaxy S21 FE
5 mins ago
Galaxy S22 vs. Galaxy S21 FE: What differences can be expected?

Before CES 2022, Samsung unveiled its newest inexpensive phone, the Galaxy S21...
8 mins ago
Kate Middleton is a mirror image of here her mother in old photograph

As Carole Middleton, Kate Middleton's mother, celebrates her 67th birthday, an old...
17 mins ago
Khloe Kardashian’s ex Lamar Odom wants to get back with her

After Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian with Maralee Nichols, Lamar Odom is...
Vivo Y21T
22 mins ago
Vivo Y21T to be launched in Pakistan Next Month Expected Price and Detailed Specs

Vivo will launch a new Y-series phone in Pakistan soon. The Y21T...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600