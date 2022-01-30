Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 04:00 pm

Bilawal Bhutto says PPP has waged decisive war against ‘puppet government’

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing a public gathering. Image: screengrab/Bol News

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said they have already waged war against the puppet government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Addressing a public gathering in Sial Sharif on Sunday, he said PPP fought with the dictators and it has now waged a decisive war against the puppet government which will start with a long march towards Islamabad on February 27.

“We have enough tolerated the government which has broken all records during its three-year tenure,” Bilawal said and urged the people to come out of their homes in the long march against the puppet government.

He claimed the deal with International Monetary Fund (IMF) is a compromise on Pakistan’s sovereignty.

He said the PTI-led government snatched jobs from employed people and deprived the poor of the roof on the pretext of encroachment. Bilawal said the devastation in the name of ‘change’ is underway in the country and the people are bearing the brunt of the government’s incompetence.

He said the PPP government increased salaries and pensions to offset inflation during its tenure. However, he added that nothing of the sort is happening now.

He said that the report of Transparency International (TI) is a testament to corruption in the PTI-led government.

