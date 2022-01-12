Bilawal blasts govt in NA over mini-budget

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday has snubbed the incumbent government’s economic approach and said that mini-budget will fetch the “Tsunami of taxes”.

While addressing the National Assembly, Bilawal said that perplexity is the death of the economy and warned that the government’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would badly affect the common man.

Chairman PPP said that Pakistan has never seen such dire economic indicators in history, the growth rate has been historically negative adding that record inflation, poverty and unemployment have erupted in the country.

“New Pakistan means inflation, unemployment and poverty. The budget promised zero tax but brought a tsunami of taxes,” Bilawal went on to say.

The chairman said that Imran avowed during the election campaign about austerity so we thought maybe he would come to the Prime Minister’s office on a bicycle but instead he uses a helicopter to go to the Prime Minister’s House from Bani Gala.

Bilawal also disparaged the federal government over defeat in the local body election in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said, “the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have shown a little trailer in the local body elections, you will soon know what next will the people do to you.”

While commenting on the paucity of the government during the recent tragedy in Murre Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the federal government went missing in every national tragedy.