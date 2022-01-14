BJP’s extremist policies threat to regional peace, FM tells Canadian counterpart

Students hold protests in India’s capital against the eviction of Muslims and police tactics in Assam state. PHOTO: AFP/FILE

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood on Thursday apprised the newly-elected Foreign Minister of Canada Mélanie Joly about the dangers that Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) extremist policies were posing to regional peace and stability.

The FM held a telephonic conversation with his Canadian counterpart and discussed bilateral and regional issues.

During the call, he congratulated her on her appointment as Canada’s FM and hoped that ties between Pakistan and Canada would further strengthen and widen during her tenure.

Good to speak to Canadian FM @melaniejoly & look forward to close cooperation to further strengthen 🇵🇰 🇨🇦 ties. Emphasised imp of a stable Afghanistan & welcome Canada’s $56M in urgent humanitarian aid. Discussed the imperative of a peaceful neighbourhood for regional security. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) January 13, 2022

The FM underlined that a large and strong Pakistani community in Canada was an essential part of the Canadian economy and social fabric. Underscoring that Pakistan was making vigorous efforts to harness the imperatives of geo-economics and human development, he emphasized that Pakistan and Canada must deepen their engagement in the investment, trade, and financial sectors.

FM Qureshi stressed the significance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for regional security and hoped that the global community will avoid making mistakes of the 1990s. Regarding the special session of OIC Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan held last month in Islamabad, he apprised his counterpart about the unanimous resolution adopted by OIC CFM calling unequivocally for all possible humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan.

FM Qureshi underscored the urgent priority of addressing the dire humanitarian needs and ensuring economic stability in Afghanistan. He also welcomed Canada’s humanitarian aid for Afghanistan worth 56 million Canadian dollars. He also informed Foreign Minister Joly about Pakistan’s in-kind humanitarian assistance package of $30 million, for Afghanistan, including food items and medicines.

He stressed that Pakistan wanted to pursue policies of peace and economic development in the region and apprised the Canadian FM about the dangers that BJP’s extremist policies were posing to regional peace and stability.

Under the Hindutva-inspired BJP-RSS dispensation in New Delhi, space for minorities particularly Muslims and Christians were continuously shrinking in India, FM Qureshi added.

In the global context, he underscored Pakistan’s belief that the main driver in international relations should be cooperation, not confrontation, and win-win solutions.

The two FMs resolved to further deepen bilateral cooperation and coordination in areas of mutual interests.