BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST: January 8, 2022

FIA summons Binance representative in multibillion crypto scam

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has issued a notice to summon representatives of a global cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, in a multibillion rupees scam, official sources said on Friday. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

British Airways to stop Lahore operations by February end

KARACHI: The British Airways will stop its flight operations to Lahore by the end of February 2022, market sources said. –JAVED MIRZA

SBP extends banking relaxations to mitigate Covid till June 30

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to continue banking relaxations till June 30, 2022 to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 pandemic, a statement said on Friday. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

Rupee gains 25 paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee gained 25 paisas against the dollar on Friday, as inflows of export receipts and remittances helped the local currency, dealers said. -SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

Power Cement, Burj Solar Energy sign deal to set up power plant

KARACHI: The Power Cement Limited has signed an agreement to set up a 7MW solar power plant at its existing site for the procurement of electricity, a bourse filing said on Friday. –LATIFUR REHMAN

Oman keen to import textile, workforce from Pakistan

KARACHI: Oman has shown interest in importing textile products and skilled workforce from Pakistan, a statement said on Friday. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

Khusro Bakhtiar rules out shortage of urea in country

Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar has ruled out the shortage of urea in the country, assuring additional supplies will be started from Monday next. –WEB DESK

Careem appoints Feroz Jaleel as country head

KARACHI: Careem, has appointed Feroz Jaleel as country head for Pakistan, its biggest market in the region, a statement said on Thursday. –LATIFUR REHMAN

Pakistan to learn from China on industrialisation: Senate chairman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has said that his country has a lot to learn from Chinese expertise to promote industrialisation for economic development. –XINHUA

Eurozone inflation hit record high in December

BRUSSELS: Eurozone inflation soared in December to its highest annual rate since records began in 1997, the Eurostat agency said on Friday. –AFP

Turkish government imposes higher fines for stockpiling amid soaring inflation

ANKARA: The Turkish parliament on late Wednesday passed a law increasing fines for stockpiling in the face of the sharp fluctuations in the prices of goods in Turkey as the annual inflation has soared to a 19-year high. –XINHUA

