BSEK to announce SSC Part 1 science result 2021 at 3PM today

Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) will announce SSC Part 1 Result 2021 for Science Group today (Friday) at 3 PM.

An official announcement by the board already revealed that they will announce the Karachi board exam result 2021 today.

The result will be available on the Board’s website https://www.bsek.edu.pk/. Students can also check their results by sending their roll numbers at 8583 via SMS.

Earlier in July last year, the leaked paper of Mathematics at an examination centre has brought storm all over social media as the Board Exams 2021 (ninth grade) begins today across Sindh.

The ninth-grade Mathematics paper of the Science Group held in Karachi got leaked just 15 minutes before the start of examination time.

According to sources, the exams was set to begin at 9:30 am, but the paper was out on social media at 9:15 am.

The Sindh government had reportedly taken strong notice and summoned the controller examination of Board of Secondary Education Karachi who assured Adviser Nisar Khoro of taking corrective measures following the mismanagement and chaos during the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Annual Examination 2021,

However, no improvement was observed when the third paper in the province was leaked too.