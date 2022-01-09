Building bridges

KARAK: Hindu pilgrims from neighboring India and other countries around the world visited the ancient Teri temple in the historic town of Karak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) recently.

A delegation of international pilgrims including 215 Hindus, of which 159 were from India, performed their religious rituals. After reconstructing the temple, this is for the first time the site has been open. It is located in the southern part of KP

Among the visitors, Amul Malhotra from India landed at Peshawar Airport to visit the temple of Shri Param Hansji Maharaj. He said that “We arrived in Pakistan through Wagah border and then reached Peshawar by air and later transported to Teri Samadhi (shrine).”

“The situation between Pakistan and India is tense due to which we were not allowed to visit the country but it was an honour for me that for the first time since Partition, our family landed on Pakistani soil to visit the Teri temple,” the Indian pilgrim shared.

On a question about the locals’ treatment of Hindu visitors, he further said, “We [the visitors] intermingled with the local Muslim community and I really appreciate their love and hospitality that they showed during our pilgrimage,” Malhotra added.

The pilgrim, expressing his concern over the state of the minority communities, remarked, “We heard wrong about the locals in KP, all the pilgrims intermingled with the local community and we feel that we are [at] home”, Malhotra added.

Malhotra concluded by appreciating the locals as well as the government and expressed, “We are thankful to the government for arranging a visit to the historic temple. We have come here with religious enthusiasm and zeal. We also thank locals in Karak for the love and hospitality they have given us.”

The site of Baba Shri Param Hansji Maharaj, also known as Shri Paramhans Swami Advaitanand Ji Maharaj, is located in the Teri area of Banda Daudshah tehsil, Karak district. Karak is 123km away from Peshawar, situated on the main Indus Highway between Peshawar and Karachi.

Century-old temple

This temple reportedly dates back 117 years when the religious leader of the Hindu community visited Karak from Bihar in 1901 and died in 1919.

Rohit Kumar, who is an advocate by profession and also in charge of legal affairs of the Hindu community, shed light over the recent visit of the Hindu pilgrims to the temple. “In the past 25 years, this is for the first time we have had a chance to meet the locals who gave us a warm welcome. The local Hindu community as well as pilgrims from across the border are finally visiting Teri temple.”

Speaking about Hansji Maharaj shrine, he elaborated that Shri Param Hansji Maharaj was a God-fearing saint and philanthropist from India who breathed his last in the Teri area.

The advocate who has struggled to restore the shrine this year shared that this is the landmark achievement of the government. “The followers of Maharaj Ji in his loving memory continued to establish hundreds of other ashrams (monasteries) across the globe,” Kumar added.

He explained that the efforts of the government for the minorities in the country were going to create an environment of peace. “The government is making efforts to protect the religious places of Hindus and other religious communities. That’s why minorities in the country are completely free to exercise their basic rights including the right to education and religious freedom.”

Responding to a question, Kumar said, “Such kind gestures by the locals and positive treatment of minorities will promote a positive image of the country. The restoration of the temple sends a positive message to the neighbouring countries and their authorities, especially the Indian government, that minorities are free and safe in Pakistan.”

The minority rights activist urged the India government to promote cross-border religious harmony. “The Indian government should also allow Muslims in their country and give them access to their places of worship as well as bridge the gap between religion and humanity,” Kumar concluded.

The Hindu temple has been at the centre of controversy when locals destroyed the temple in 2020.

Hindus were first barred from entering the area in 1997. In 2020, the locals led by a cleric attacked the temple and demolished it completely. As a result, an FIR was registered against at least 350 persons while 121 of them were arrested.

Harron Sarab Diyal, while expressing his satisfaction and appreciation with all the stakeholders over promotion of religious harmony, said, “This is a very good decision by the government. There is finally peace after the arrangement of this visit to the Teri temple. I think this is the first step to promote the government’s objective of religious harmony in the country.”

Religious tourism

The head of the Hindu community in the province further said, “Pakistan has the ability to promote religious tourism and if the government keeps making such efforts to protect places of worship of the minority communities, the country will soon emerge as a desired place of religious tourism for people across the globe.”

Diyal added, “Promotion of religious tourism is the need of the hour and it will generate revenue for the local economy. In this regard, the Mandir Committee [is] also committed to looking after the issues.”

He shared that recent efforts for the Hindu community in Pakistan are exemplary. “The recent trip was only possible due to Hindu Council and in the near future, all the stakeholders in Pakistan will combine to hold such events. This will be ensured according to the world tourism protocols like accessibility to markets, free mobility, etc.”

The Hindu activist argued, “It will be more effective if the government included Hindu community from KP in the trip to Teri temple because we are more familiar with the culture and can represent the province in a better way.”

The member of the Hindu Council elaborated on the potential of Hindu holy places and commented that the province has a rich culture and religious heritage that stretches back more than 2,000 years. “This includes Mansehra Shiva Temple, Dargah Pir Ratan Nath Jee, Goraknath Temple and many more.”

He stressed that the government should arrange more exchange visits. “This is essential for the region that people from different religions are visiting Pakistan and exchanging culture and views with locals. This will help change their negative perceptions regarding minorities in Pakistan,” Diyal explained.

Many people on social media platforms appreciated the Pakistani government’s efforts for ensuring and restoring the safety, freedom and mobility of minority communities across Pakistan.

The writer is a freelance contributor based in Peshawar. Twitter: @JawadYousufxai