Buzdar, Elahi agree to jointly contest forthcoming LG polls

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi have agreed to jointly take part in forthcoming local government elections in the province.

The speaker Punjab Assembly along with Federal Minister for Water Resources Chaudhry Moonis Elahi called on the Punjab chief minister at his office on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Buzdar and Elahi agreed to further strengthen the working relationship and decided to jointly contest the elections.

The chief minister said that there was the best working relationship between the PTI and PML-Q, adding that the consultation process on important issues would be continued. The journey of public service would be accelerated and the critics would be responded through performance by the government, he maintained.

Buzdar observed that the durable work done by the PTI-led government was unique as remarkable relief had been provided to the masses, adding that the opposition had no narrative or strategy for the public.

Chaudhry Pervez Elahi vowed to jointly work for the betterment of the people and emphasized that the alliance was being moved forward with sincerity. The consultation process would be continued to choose joint candidates for local bodies elections, he added.

Principal Secretary to the chief minister, Amir Jan and Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti were also present on the occasion.