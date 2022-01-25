Buzdar inaugurates rescue 1122 ambulance service for 79 Tehsils

Rescue 1122 service has crossed another milestone as Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar formally launched this service in 79 tehsils of the province.

A ceremony was held at CM’s Office to hand over the new 22 ambulances’ keys to emergency officers of 11 tehsils by the CM in the first phase.

Initially, Rescue 1122 service has been started in Sharqpur Sharif, Safdarabad, Narang Mandi, Nowshera Virkan, Nurpur, Quaidabad, Kahror Pakka, Renala Khurd, Pindi Bhattian, Darya Khan and Jalalpur Pirwala tehsils. A tehsil-level rescue station would comprise two ambulances and a 29-member staff.

Speaking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said new ambulances have been provided for timely delivery of emergency services as new rescue stations have been built in 79 tehsils and towns. Emergency services would be started in these tehsils by June, he added.

To further streamline the emergency services, a service structure has also been devised for rescuers to get promotions, he noted.

“Punjab will be the first province to introduce a rescue air ambulance service and this would give emergency medical assistance a new identity as rescue air ambulance service would extend the scope to remote areas,” the CM said, adding, every life is precious and timely treatment is the right of every person. Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Khalid Mahmood, MNAs Sanaullah Mastikhel and Shaukat Bhatti, SACM Hasaan Khawar, secretary information, DG Rescue 1122 Rizwan Naseer and others were also present on the occasion.