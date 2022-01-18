Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 02:06 pm

Buzdar ranked best among all chief ministers

Buzdar takes over as No. 1 among all Chief Ministers

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: On the basis of their performance during the last three years, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has grabbed the lead among all the chief ministers.

According to a new survey report released by the Institute of Public Opinion, 45 per cent of those polled in Punjab voted for Sardar Usman Buzdar as the best chief minister.

The poll suggested that KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan is in second place, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah third while Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo remained fourth.

The Punjab chief minister has taken lead amongst all due to his achievements in the areas of education and healthcare, as well as overall development.

On the other hand, the majority of Pakistanis have praised Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government’s three-year performance.

Read more: 93% Of Pakistanis Trust PM Imran, Arab Magazine Releases Survey Results

Imran Khan’s popularity has not waned after three years in office, according to a Gallup Pakistan poll conducted in the last week of August 2021.

The study included over 1,200 respondents from both urban and rural locations, and it covered more than 100 districts across the country.

According to the poll, 74 per cent of people in Balochistan province thought Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government was good, while 62 per cent of those in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were happy with the PTI government.

Read more: TIME Magazine on its cover page includes PM Imran Khan among top 5 world leaders

The survey indicated that around 69 per cent of Pakistanis thought the country’s performance in combating Covid-19 was good, while about 58 per cent said the country’s performance in foreign affairs was satisfactory.

In response to another question, almost 45 per cent of Pakistanis thought the PTI government’s economic policies were favourable.

A poll found that the majority of Pakistanis believe Imran Khan’s government will be able to complete its five-year tenure.

Read More

47 mins ago
Statements of ministers depict end of PTI government is near, claims Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz claimed that the statements of...
53 mins ago
Pakistan strongly condemns Houthis attack in UAE

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack carried out by...
1 hour ago
Fawad asks media groups to open their bank accounts for employees to see

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday asked...
1 hour ago
230 new train bogies procured to provide better services, Senate told

ISLAMABAD: The Senate was informed on Tuesday that 230 new train bogies...
4 hours ago
NCOC to undertake new set of non-pharmaceutical measures to contain virus

ISLAMABAD: To combat the rise in coronavirus infections across the country, the...
4 hours ago
Health expert advises govt to launch ‘door to door vaccination drive’ to curtail Omicron

ISLAMABAD: The government like the polio vaccination campaign, should launch door to...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

4 mins ago
Policeman among 3 killed in Islamabad firing

ISLAMABAD: A policeman and two armed robbers were killed while four others...
Aiman Khan daughter Amal
9 mins ago
WATCH: Aiman Khan’s baby Amal earns cheers during on-stage singing

The most adored little baby of actors Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt...
No retired, in-service armed forces personnel working in NADRA on deputation: Senate told
21 mins ago
No armed forces personnel working in NADRA on deputation, minister tells Senate

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday informed...
29 mins ago
Hassan Raheem, released a new music video call Sun Le Na on Monday

On Monday, Hasan Raheem, Pakistan's most popular indie artist, released a music...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600