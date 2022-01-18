Buzdar ranked best among all chief ministers

ISLAMABAD: On the basis of their performance during the last three years, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has grabbed the lead among all the chief ministers.

According to a new survey report released by the Institute of Public Opinion, 45 per cent of those polled in Punjab voted for Sardar Usman Buzdar as the best chief minister.

The poll suggested that KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan is in second place, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah third while Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo remained fourth.

The Punjab chief minister has taken lead amongst all due to his achievements in the areas of education and healthcare, as well as overall development.

On the other hand, the majority of Pakistanis have praised Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government’s three-year performance.

Imran Khan’s popularity has not waned after three years in office, according to a Gallup Pakistan poll conducted in the last week of August 2021.

The study included over 1,200 respondents from both urban and rural locations, and it covered more than 100 districts across the country.

According to the poll, 74 per cent of people in Balochistan province thought Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government was good, while 62 per cent of those in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were happy with the PTI government.

The survey indicated that around 69 per cent of Pakistanis thought the country’s performance in combating Covid-19 was good, while about 58 per cent said the country’s performance in foreign affairs was satisfactory.

In response to another question, almost 45 per cent of Pakistanis thought the PTI government’s economic policies were favourable.

A poll found that the majority of Pakistanis believe Imran Khan’s government will be able to complete its five-year tenure.