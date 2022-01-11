Cabinet approves moving court against Shehbaz Sharif: Fawad

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that the federal cabinet has approved to approach Lahore High Court (LHC) against Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.

The minister was speaking to the media after a meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Prime Minister Office in the capital.

He said that PML-N Chief Nawaz Sharif flew to London through deception and is making a mockery of Pakistani law there.

He said Nawaz Sharif was allowed to fly to London by the high court on personal guarantee of Shehbaz Sharif although the federal government had decided to grant permission against a surety bond worth Rs7 billion.

Fawad said, “Nawaz Sharif has not undergone treatment for 17 months while the Punjab government has also rejected the medical reports sent by him.”

He added that the Pakistani embassy in the United Kingdom (UK) twice contacted the Sharif family to get his medical reports for evaluation in light of court orders. However, “The Sharif family declined to provide it,” he added.

He said Shehbaz Sharif should either bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan or he should be disqualified under Article 63 of the Constitution for abetting fraud and submitting a false affidavit.

Speaking on the Murree tragedy, the minister said that despite the incident, the influx of tourists in the hill station is still high.

He said that the tourism authorities are required to be more vigilant about the capacity, adding that Kaghan and Naran faced the same situation as Murree yesterday following which the entry of vehicles was barred.

He categorically said the government will not impose a lockdown or close schools despite the rising Covid-19 cases, adding that the vaccination drive is going great. However, Fawad urged the people to return to wearing face masks.

The minister said electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be provided to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) before April 15 for local government elections in Islamabad.

He said the government is launching a housing project spread over 400 Kanals in Islamabad which will have 6,000 housing units.

He said, “Overseas Pakistanis who have deposited money in Roshan Digital Account (RDA) could purchase housing units in the project.” and added, “the initiative is expected to fetch $2 billion”

The minister said the government has directed interior and finance ministries to formulate a policy for allowing foreign nationals to purchase properties in Pakistan.

Answering a question, the information minister rejected the assertions that the government is hiding the actual death toll of the Murree tragedy.

Meanwhile, the federal cabinet has approved the appointment of chairman and board members in the Intellectual Property Organisation Right Board of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan) and making the Security Exchange of Pakistan (SECP) as credit guarantee for trust funds under the Islamabad Capital Territory Act 2020.

The cabinet has also approved the Capital Development Authority (CDA) annual budget 2021-22 while the matter pertaining to a two-year extension in the job contract of the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Engineering Development Board (EDB) has been deferred.

The federal cabinet approved the Science, Technology, and Innovation Policy 2021 while it adjourned the approval of the Interfaith Harmony Policy for a week.

The federal cabinet has decided that the privatisation of Guddu and Nandipur power plants will continue.