KARACHI: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has called off its sit-in in the provincial metropolis after negotiations with the Sindh government regarding the local government amendment law. Almost a month after continued protests, the political party and the provincial government reportedly agreed that the institutions of education and health will be handed over to the local bodies.

However, what was noteworthy about these protests was the changing political culture of the city. Popular dishes, traditional bun kebab, masala dosa, BBQ, delicious biryani, fast food items and much more were available in the gathering organised by JI at its protest venue outside the Sindh Assembly. A large number of people including women and children from all walks of life turned up to the political gathering.

At the sit-in, a woman who was present there along with her family said that she heard about the gathering in the news. She knew that the JI protest was being held for many days and it remained a peaceful protest, so the family decided to participate in the gathering and she “enjoyed a lot there.” She was of the view that the demands of the JI seemed justified and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government should pay heed to the demands.

Contrary to what is normally expected at protests, the area of sit-in turned into a place of food lovers from 5pm to 1am for two days during the demonstration where protesters were enjoying different tasty cuisines. There was good seating arrangement in the ‘food festival’ so that people could enjoy the delicacies comfortably. Despite the fact that the mercury dropped and there were cold nights for residents of Karachi, crowds were seen at almost each and every makeshift stall in the unusual gathering.

A dash of colour

A demonstration of fireworks was also organised at night in the JI gathering. The JI demanded the PPP government to solve the civic problems of the megacity and make the elected mayor ‘powerful’ in the Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Act, 2021. Besides this, the JI also organised Mehfil-e-Naat, mushaira (poetic symposium), boxing, martial arts events and art competition during its sit-in which wrapped up on Jan 27.

A song especially composed and prepared for the protest and sit-in was being played with pauses to generate enthusiasm in the participants. The lyrics are attractive and relevant — ‘dharna ho ga, dharna ho ga’ — to attract the people. Unlike its tradition, the JI had the song composed with music and people have felt this change in JI’s protest culture as well.

A senior member of the JI’s public aid committee Karachi Mir Arshad Khan said, “It is correct that music is included in this song for the first time as it was composed and prepared by one of our social media team members. We did not decline the playing of the song at the sit-in. Although we are not in favour of it, we let it play because we are more open to the public now.”

Asked if art competition or drawing living things are not against the JI’s stance, Khan nodded in affirmation and said, “Although it is not the JI’s policy, the event was basically a calligraphy one where some kids drew sketches of their family members; these things are ignorable. This is not our stance but as I said we are more open to the public.”

The party had earlier said that the protest would continue for ‘an indefinite period’ before it announced to end the sit-in. Therefore, it was apparently a tactic to get the people engaged in the sit-in by introducing them to different activities. Besides, the JI also started protests at different crowded places in the city so that people could be aware of the issue of local government.

Such sort of long-term agitation has never been the identity of JI, said senior analyst Shoaib Ahmed Khan, who has a deep understanding of JI’s politics. Perhaps the JI Karachi had been inspired by the long-term agitation by Maulana Hidayatur Rahman in Gwadar.

The JI secretary general of Balochistan gained national fame for his protests and sit-ins in Gwadar. The Gwadar protest lasted 32 days and it was the longest protest by a JI leader. It ended after successful negotiations with the government. That protest gave impetus to the local leaders of JI Karachi.

JI in Karachi has been taking interest in raising its voice on civic issues for quite some time. Since the JI Karachi president Hafiz Naeem Ur Rahman took charge in 2013, he has been taking interest in listening to people’s problems. The JI during the past few years has been protesting against power loadshedding of long duration in Karachi, gas loadshedding, and land-grabbing and civic issues.

Khan said that issues in Gwadar and Karachi were not comparable as the dynamics of the two cities were totally different. “We have earlier protested over public issues in front of KE office, SSGC office and cooperative societies’ office and the Sindh government by introducing LG amendment law gave us a chance to stage a long sit-in.”

Policy shift

Shoaib Ahmed was of the view that the JI’s politics mostly revolved around the Palestine issue or the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir issue as the party played its cards on these two issues. Up till recently they had not been indulging in micro-level issues of the public such as drain water standing in front of houses, dilapidated roads, power outages, land grabbing, or other civic issues.

Khan said “Maybe that was the reason the people were not attracted towards JI politics as the party did not usually talk about their immediate problems. Now the JI at all levels brought a major shift in the policy and decided to reach out to the public and raise voice for the solution of their problems.”

However, since the MQM lost its position as the city’s dominant party, the JI Karachi started attempting to fill the vacuum in city politics. Khan said that after the 2018 elections, PTI and MQM got the majority of seats in Karachi but they disappointed the people. The JI was capable of filling the vacuum and owning the city, he claimed.

The protests and sit-ins appeared to be part of the long-term planning of the JI to grab seats of provincial and National assemblies in the coming elections. How much the JI will succeed in its attempts, only time will tell.

‘Our struggle is constitutional, democratic and logical’

KARACHI: With regard to the just concluded JI protest, Bol News discussed the key issues that fuelled the demonstration with Hafiz Naeem Ur Rahman.

The JI has challenged the Local Government (Amendment) Act, but what was the reason to challenge it?

Look, it is very simple. Article 140A of the Constitution says that all the political, financial and administrative powers should be devolved to the local government. In court verdicts, it was defined that it was about the transfer of powers. However, the act has evolved the powers instead of [devolving] them which is in contrast with the Constitution.

So we have challenged it in the court of law. Now tell me if the mayor doesn’t have the authority on water distribution, lifting garbage, development, transport, education, health facilities, then what will the mayor do?

In other countries, the mayor has the authority [over] all civic institutions so that he could run the affairs and solve civic problems independently.

Has JI succeeded in building pressure on the government?

Yes. We are building pressure on the government. Besides the sit-in in front of the provincial assembly, we have recently staged a protest rally on Shahrah-e-Faisal which was a historic one. Another women’s rally on University Road was also successfully organised. Small protests at various spots in the city [were] also being staged. Our activities are creating awareness about the unjust law of local government which in turn goes in our favour.

Have you been assured of support by other political parties?

Yes, many workers of different parties including PML-N came to us. PSP chief Mustafa Kamal has assured of his support and I appreciate his gesture. As far as opposition in the Sindh Assembly is concerned, which comprises PTI and MQM-P members, I think their response and behaviour is very disappointing. They have 52 MPAs altogether but they’ve not played the role of opposition which they [should] have played. Instead, they have been fomenting ethnic strife in the province. I think there is a hidden hand to incite ethnic clashes in the province.

It is being said that JI has only one seat in the provincial assembly and they don’t have a say in the people’s affairs. What do you say about this?

Look, this is not a matter of the number of assembly seats. It is a democratic process. The PPP is going to stage a protest in Punjab, now tell me how many seats does PPP have in Punjab? So we are a party, we talk about people’s issues and in the democratic process, you have the very right to protest for the solution to people’s problems.

Secondly, for those who have a majority in assembly, when they try to go against the peoples’ collective political will and try to take autocratic decisions in contrast with the Constitution, those decisions will remain unconstitutional. Our struggle is constitutional, democratic and logical.