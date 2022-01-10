COAS Bajwa urges swift mechanism for channeling humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa (Right) and Military Adviser to the Minister of Defence Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Major General Talal Abdullah Al-Otaibi (Left). Image courtesy: APP

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday emphasised the urgency to swiftly devise an institutional mechanism for channeling humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe.

The army chief met expressed his reservations during a meeting with the Military Adviser to the Minister of Defence Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Major General Talal Abdullah Al-Otaibi, at the General Headquarters.

COAS Bajwa also underlined the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan while both officials discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security, the current situation in Afghanistan, and bilateral defence relations, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a press release.

He said that Pakistan valued its historical and brotherly relations with the kingdom and acknowledged its unique place in the Islamic world.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan armed forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields.

He also appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation and regional stability along with special efforts for border management.