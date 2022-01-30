COAS vows to make all efforts to achieve long-term peace in Balochistan

COAS visits Kech district in Balochistan where he spent complete day with the deployed troops—Image: Radio Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Balochistan represents Pakistan’s future and that its success and wealth are indicative of the country’s overall progress.

He expressed these views during a visit to Balochistan’s Kech area, where he spent the entire day with deployed troops and conversed with them.

Balochistan’s security, stability, and prosperity, according to the Army Chief, would be pursued and guaranteed at all costs.

He stated that the Pakistan Army would not let the inimical forces succeed in their disruptive efforts.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said the terrorists will be brought to justice and the martyrs’ blood will not be wasted while paying respect to the courage and resolve of Shuhada of Sibdan Top.

He stated that the Pakistan army will make every effort to support the administration of Balochistan in achieving long-term peace and development in the province.

Earlier, the Army Chief was briefed on the current security situation in the area, as well as the Pak-Iran border fencing and counter-hostile operations to destabilise the security situation in Balochistan.

On January 27, 10 soldiers have been martyred in a terrorist attack on a check post in Kech District, Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

A statement issued by the military’s media affairs wing further said that the “fire raid” by terrorists occurred on the night of Jan 25-26.

“During intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed and several injured. While repulsing terrorists’ fire raid, 10 soldiers embraced martyrdom,” the statement said.

The ISPR further said that three terrorists had been arrested in the follow-up clearance operation, which it said was still in progress to hunt down the perpetrators of the incident.

“The armed forces are determined to eliminate terrorists from our soil no matter what the cost,” the military’s media affairs wing said