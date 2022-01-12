Cold wave persists in Karachi, mercury drops to 9.5°C

The sky is clear today in Karachi and there is no possibility of rain—Image: File

KARACHI: The cold wave continues in Karachi as and the minimum temperature in the city dropped to a low of 9.5 degrees Celsius.

The current temperature of the city is recorded at 9.5 degrees Celsius while today’s maximum temperature is likely to go up to 22 degrees Celsius, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Wednesday.

According to the latest update, easterly winds are blowing at a speed of 12 km per hour in the city at present but the sky is clear today and there is no possibility of rain.

The cold wave in the city will continue till January 16.

On the other hand, dry and cold weather will prevail in most districts of Punjab including Islamabad today while dense fog is also expected in the plains.

The weather will be cold in most districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and severe cold in the upper areas. However, fog is expected in Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi and Charsadda during morning and night hours.

The weather will be dry and cold in most of the districts of Sindh province.

The weather will be extremely cold with clouds in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan.

With the onset of the cold wave, gas shortage continues to worsen across the country.

Karachi, Lahore, Hyderabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Gujranwala, Peshawar, Quetta among several other cities faced low gas pressure.