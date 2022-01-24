Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 01:04 pm

Cold wave to continue in Karachi, most parts of country

Low temperature continues to grip Karachi

The minimum temperature in the city is likely to be 8 to 10 degrees Celsius—Image: File

Cold wave continues to prevail in Karachi as at least 9 degrees Celsius was recorded in the city on Monday, Bol News reported.

Read more: Advisory issued for road users to exercise caution amid rainy weather

According to the Meteorological Department, the weather was likely to be clear during the next 24 hours but cold at night. The minimum temperature in the city was expected to be 8 to 10 degrees Celsius, it added.

The meteorological department also said that light winds were blowing from the southeast, with a humidity of 57%.

The Met Office had said that from January 22 to January 27, Karachi might be in the grip of a new wave of cold. However, it dismissed any possibility of rain during this period.

Rain with snow wind-thunderstorm occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while snowfall occurred in Malam Jabba and Murree, said Radio Pakistan.

Mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country during the next 12 hours.

However, more rain with snow over the hills was expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, Gilgit
Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

Dense fog was likely to prevail in upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and KP during morning and night.

The temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad and Peshawar eight degree Celsius, Lahore nine, Karachi ten, Quetta minus four, Gilgit four, Murree minus one and Muzaffarabad six degree Celsius.

According to the Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain-snow was expected in Srinagar, Leh, Anantnag and Baramula, cloudy chances of intermittent rain with snow in Pulwama and Shopian and foggy conditions in Jammu.

Read more: Army clears roads around snow-bound Murree after deadly blizzard 

The temperature recorded this morning: Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramula zero degree centigrade, Jammu eight, Leh minus four and Shopian minus one degree Celsius.

Read More

4 hours ago
Coronavirus positivity rate goes up to over 12% in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday said that...
4 hours ago
Justice Ayesha Malik takes oath as 'first woman judge' of Supreme Court

Justice Ayesha Malik makes history as she took oath as the first...
4 hours ago
PTI will return to power in next general elections, claims FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says the PTI government has awakened the...
5 hours ago
Wounded Leopard succumbs to bullet injuries at Islamabad rehab centre

ISLAMABAD: A critically injured female common Asian Leopard rescued by the Wildlife...
14 hours ago
Private sector gets record loans for modern machinery’s imports during 2021, claims Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday said...
15 hours ago
Fertilizer being hoarded under supervision of Sindh govt, blames Ali Zaidi

Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Ali Zaidi on Sunday said the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Ayesha Omar Pride of Pakistan
10 mins ago
Ayesha Omar bags Pride of Pakistan award for her incredible work

Pakistan's acclaimed actress Ayesha Omar took home the prestigious Pride of Pakistan...
bismah
27 mins ago
Bismah Maroof to lead Pakisyrtan Women’s team at ICC World Cup

Bismah Maroof will lead the Pakistan women's team in the ICC Women's...
Aditya Narayan and wife expecting first baby
27 mins ago
Singer Aditya Narayan & wife expecting first baby

Aditya Narayan, an actor and singer, and his wife Shweta Agarwal are...
oic
29 mins ago
OIC senior officials meet in Jeddah

JEDDAH: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) senior officials meeting preparatory for...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement