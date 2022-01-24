Cold wave to continue in Karachi, most parts of country

The minimum temperature in the city is likely to be 8 to 10 degrees Celsius—Image: File

Cold wave continues to prevail in Karachi as at least 9 degrees Celsius was recorded in the city on Monday, Bol News reported.

Read more: Advisory issued for road users to exercise caution amid rainy weather

According to the Meteorological Department, the weather was likely to be clear during the next 24 hours but cold at night. The minimum temperature in the city was expected to be 8 to 10 degrees Celsius, it added.

The meteorological department also said that light winds were blowing from the southeast, with a humidity of 57%.

The Met Office had said that from January 22 to January 27, Karachi might be in the grip of a new wave of cold. However, it dismissed any possibility of rain during this period.

Rain with snow wind-thunderstorm occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while snowfall occurred in Malam Jabba and Murree, said Radio Pakistan.

Mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country during the next 12 hours.

However, more rain with snow over the hills was expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, Gilgit

Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

Dense fog was likely to prevail in upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and KP during morning and night.

The temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad and Peshawar eight degree Celsius, Lahore nine, Karachi ten, Quetta minus four, Gilgit four, Murree minus one and Muzaffarabad six degree Celsius.

According to the Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain-snow was expected in Srinagar, Leh, Anantnag and Baramula, cloudy chances of intermittent rain with snow in Pulwama and Shopian and foggy conditions in Jammu.

Read more: Army clears roads around snow-bound Murree after deadly blizzard

The temperature recorded this morning: Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramula zero degree centigrade, Jammu eight, Leh minus four and Shopian minus one degree Celsius.