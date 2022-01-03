Commodity prices being raised on weekly basis, says Sherry Rehman
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Vice-President Sherry Rehman on Monday said prices of commodities were being raised on a weekly basis in the country.
In a tweet, Sherry Rehman said after the announcement of the mini-budget, inflation would further intensify.
“In a recent poll, the majority of Pakistanis polled no-confidence vote against performance of this government. Morally, they have lost the legitimacy to present a mini-budget and govern,” she tweeted.
The PPP senator said inflation in December stood at 12.3 per cent, the highest level in 22 months. Inflation for the low-income group was 21.92 per cent, she maintained.
“Another #InflationBomb hit Pakistan as CPI rose from 11.5% to a massive 12.3% in December, while the WPI jumped to 26.2%. Instead of giving some relief to the people, yesterday the petrol price was jacked up by Rs4 to Rs144! Welcome to #PTIMF’s Naya Pakistan,” she tweeted.
“The Tabahi Sarkar (destructive government) is breaking its own record of incompetence. Running the economy on a temporary basis is bearing dire consequences,” she said.
On December 24, Sherry Rehman had claimed that the ongoing gas crisis would continue till next summer in the country due to the government’s mismanagement.
In a tweet, the senator had said the government bought gas at record-high prices and because of their agreements with defaulter companies, delivery was delayed multiple times that swelled the circular debt by Rs50 billion.
