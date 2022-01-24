Coronavirus positivity rate goes up to over 12% in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday said that 7,195 new cases of Covid-19 have surfaced in Pakistan with a positivity rate touching 12.53 per cent, as 57,401 tests were conducted last day.

According to the NCOC, eight patients died of the virus over the last 24 hours. There are 1,113 patients in critical condition because of the viral disease.

Read more: Covid vaccines safe during pregnancy

So far, 102,975,552 single Covid-19 vaccine doses had been administered. Meanwhile, 78,860,543 people had been fully vaccinated. According to official figures, 786,027 doses were administered during the last day. Statistics 24 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 57,401

Positive Cases: 7195

Positivity %: 12.53%

Deaths :8

Patients on Critical Care: 1,113 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 24, 2022

Meanwhile, the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to begin shortly and the preparations are well underway.

However, once again, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is facing a daunting task of completing the cash-rich T20 competition at the time with an increased number of coronavirus cases hit the country.

Read more: Amid rising Covid cases, PSL 7 set to kick off in Karachi

The rising trend of Covid-19 is alarming and may extremely likely make things more difficult for the organisers to ensure that the competition goes ahead as per plan after multiple interruptions in the last two years because of coronavirus.