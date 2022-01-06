Covid-19 cases cross 1000 mark in Pakistan after three months

ISLAMABAD: Since October 14, 2021, Covid-19 cases have crossed the 1,000 mark in Pakistan for the first time as it reported five deaths and 1,085 positive cases in one day.

In a tweet, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) informed that 46585 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours, and the positivity ratio remained 2.32 per cent. The last time the positivity ratio reached two per cent was on December 10, 2021.

The NCOC said that 636 patients were in critical care, and the total death toll due to coronavirus had reached up to 28955.

On January 2, NCOC Chief and Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar had warned that clear evidence of the beginning of another Covid-19 wave was evident in the country.

Taking to his Twitter account, Umar had said, “Clear evidence now of a beginning of another Covid wave which has been expected for last few weeks.”

He had said that genome sequencing was showing a rising proportion of Omicron variant cases, particularly in Karachi.

The minister had also urged the people to wear a face mask, citing it as the best protection against the pandemic virus.

About 70 million Pakistanis have had two vaccine doses. The government also authorised booster doses for citizens over the age of 30 from Monday. Children over the age of 12 are being offered vaccinations at their schools.