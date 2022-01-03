Crime committed abroad: LHC seeks senior lawyers’ aid about case’s registration in country

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday sought the assistance of leading lawyers on the legal issue of whether a case could be registered in Pakistan against a citizen who committed fraud abroad.

Justice Anwar-ul-Haq Punnu sought the legal assistance during the hearing of a petition moved by Naseem Ahmed seeking registration of a fraud case against Burhan Ahmed.

The counsel for the petitioner said that Burhan had given cheques to the petitioner in business matters at Sharjah but the cheques turned out to be fake. The lawyer said that the petitioner had applied for registration of case at the police station but the case was not registered and the Sessions Court had also rejected his application for registration of fraud case.

Referring the country’s laws, the lawyer pleaded that under the law of land a case could be registered in Pakistan. He, therefore, requested the court to overturn order of the Sessions court and direct local police to lodge a case against the fraudster. The court deferred hearing till January 15 and sought legal assistant.