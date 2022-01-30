Criminalising beggary

KARACHI: Eliminating beggary in the metropolis calls for quick and strong legislation and implementation. Moreover, it has also been said that the residents of Karachi are generous in giving charity and alms, which plays a role in attracting people to the business of beggary.

Researchers and government functionaries stress that the present laws are not sufficient to counter beggary as after the implementation of the 18th Amendment, the provinces could not make better legislation concerning it.

While it is true that there are some people who beg because of poverty, a large majority of beggars are professionals handled by mafias in the city. People must be aware and differentiate between the genuinely needy and those working for the mafia, while the mafia and handlers should be identified and punished. Moreover, the government must rehabilitate the genuinely needy and take them off the streets.

The Sindh government and police keep launching anti-beggary campaigns by engaging the social welfare department and Sindh Child Protection Authority (SCPA) as well as some civil society organisations whenever barrages of complaints start pouring in.

There are several types of beggars active in Karachi and it is an open secret that professional beggars are controlled and operated by various rackets, while beggars have to pay ‘rent’ to reserve busy spots.

Begging is a business in poor and developing countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh and India where well-organised begging on the pretext of infants, children, disabilities, amputated limbs etc is rife, overseen by ruthless mafias.

Police pick up child beggars and take them to Edhi centres from where their parents or handlers pick them up again within a few hours after convincing the authorities concerned with ‘excuses’ and emotional blackmailing.

Begging hotpots

“[The number of beggars] skyrockets to 500,000 during Ramazan in Karachi while this number falls to around 100,000 in the rest of the year,” stated Initiator Human Development Foundation (IHDF) president Rana Asif Habib.

He added that there are more than 900 begging hotspots including 27 major hospitals of the port city including Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JMPC), Dr Ruth K.M. Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and Liaquat National Hospital (LNH) and others. However, there are many other spots such as Clifton, Zamzama, Teen Talwar, Saddar, Tariq Road, Bahadurabad, Nazimabad, Hyderi, Gulshan-i-Iqbal, Jauhar Chowrangi, NIPA, Al-Asif, Rabia City etc.

Habib, who was also a focal person for anti-beggary campaign launched for around two-and-half months last year by former Karachi police chief additional inspector general Ghulam Nabi Memon, claimed that around half a dozen professional groups operate rackets in the city and allot places to beggars who are seen asking for alms.

He claimed that police with good officers almost disbanded professional rackets who fled or went into hibernation, but they seem to be active again and have started their work afresh in the city. During the campaign, when DNA tests of infants and kids of beggars were conducted, the test results disclosed that they were their own children and parents were forcing them to ask for alms.

There are various beggary techniques beggars employ where they ask for charity on the pretext of selling drawing books, pens, flowers, balloons or while telling pitiable stories for transport fare and medicines etc, he said.

Pakistanis, including residents of Karachi, give charity worth around Rs554 billion during a year according to a survey conducted in 2014 by the Pakistan Peace Collective.

He further said that Sindh Charity Commission under Sindh Charity Registration and Regulation Act, 2019 is aimed to stop money laundering and terror financing, but he pleaded for passing the anti-beggary bill which was drafted. “If it is implemented, it would address many hindrances and problems in this respect.”

Curse of child begging

“Prime caretakers are parents, mind you (but) unfortunately they are selling their children because of abject poverty as it is really difficult to convince or educate those illiterate and poor parents or guardians to look after and teach children,” Sindh Child Protection Authority (SCPA) director operations Fauzia Masoom said.

She shared a painful story about an eight-year-old boy whose parents sold their son to a family belonging to Pattoki for labour because of poverty. The victim who hails from Shikarpur reportedly fled from the house in Pattoki, and reached an Edhi centre. His ordeal reportedly went viral on social media platforms.

The SCPA approached the Edhi centre and took custody of the boy who shared his ordeals with the authority. When his parents were contacted, more facts were revealed. The son was reluctant to go with parents and was sent to Sindh Social Welfare Department Darul Atfal Sukkur where his schooling had started. He is reportedly leading his own life over there.

She called for a law which might prohibit child begging, child labour and the sale of minors. “We should protect them so that they may play their role in society; because if these children go into the hands of criminals, they might be a risk to society.”

She stated that an anti-beggary bill, which has been drafted could address these issues to a great extent.

“The SCPA has two Shelter Homes for Destitute and Orphan Children (lost and found) — one for boys and another for girls — and works under the Sindh Orphanages (Supervision and Control) Act, 1976 as a transit shelter where children under seven years of age can live for a couple of days and above seven years of age mark. The social welfare department has three Darul Atfal including Sukkur, Hyderabad for boys and Karachi for girls”, she revealed.

“Police round up street children or beggars and drop them at the shelter homes with the order of the court. We assist them to meet their parents or [reunify them with their parents] and allow children to go with parents as per the order of the court.”

But the crux of the problem is that parents should be bound to take care of their wards. “They must be punished to eliminate this curse of begging.”

Reportedly, people can dial 1121 children’s helpline and SCPA refers the cases of children immediately to the relevant senior superintendent of police (SSP).

However, parents or handlers protest that there is no proper law and subsequently they [children] are handed over to their parents, guardians or handlers again.