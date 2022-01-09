CTD kills six ‘terrorists’ in Quetta

QUETTA: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) killed at least six alleged terrorists during a raid on Western Bypass in Quetta.

The CTD spokesperson said weapons and ammunition were recovered from den of the terrorists. Without naming the organisation, he said the terrorists belonged to a banned outfit.

One of the terrorists had been identified as Muhammed Asghar and the government had fixed Rs2 million as his head money, he said.

Pakistan witnessed 42 per cent increase in terrorist attacks in 2021 compared to the previous year as the developments in Afghanistan had already started influencing its militant landscape and security.

A total of 207 reported incursions in the year claimed 335 lives, an increase of 52 per cent from those killed in such attacks in 2020, and left 555 people injured.

These statistics were revealed in ‘Pakistan Security Report 2021′ by Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS). The report provides comprehensive data on violent incidents, comparative analysis of various security variables, the changing targets and tactics of militants, and the nature of state responses.

