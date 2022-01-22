Current year is of economic recovery, next of prosperity, claims FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi claimed that the current year was a year of economic recovery for Pakistan while the next one would be of prosperity.

Talking to the media in Multan on Saturday, FM Qureshi said that in the past two years, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had taken measures to bring economic stability. The economy was now headed towards recovery, he added.

He said that this year would be the year of economic recovery while the next one will be of prosperity. “We are hopeful in the difficult situation,” the minister expressed.

Qureshi said the government was completely conscious of inflation and was not neglectful of it. FM said the Covid-19 situation hit hard on almost every industry around the globe but the government still achieved economic growth of 5.37 per cent.

He said that the debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio had slumped to 72-73 per cent while the per capita income, which was $547 in the last year of the tenure of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, has grown to $1,666.

Qureshi said Pakistan never surrendered before the terrorists and always hit back at them. He added that the elements desiring instability in Pakistan would never succeed in it.

Answering a question, FM said the government had written letters to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif regarding constitutional amendment for the South Punjab province as the government doesn’t have the two-third majority in the National Assembly (NA).

He added the government was even ready to give credit to the opposition parties for the amendment. The issue was not going to be resolved through statements but practical measures, FM added.

He said that the PTI government devolved power in the South Punjab region and passed a separate annual development budget from the provincial assembly first time which was all it could do administratively.

The minister said the government was going to complete its tenure and would also give a surprise in 2023.