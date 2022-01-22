Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Jan, 2022. 02:47 pm

Current year is of economic recovery, next of prosperity, claims FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Image: screengrab/BOL News

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi claimed that the current year was a year of economic recovery for Pakistan while the next one would be of prosperity.

Read more: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi urges opposition to ‘unite’ for South Punjab province

Talking to the media in Multan on Saturday, FM Qureshi said that in the past two years, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had taken measures to bring economic stability. The economy was now headed towards recovery, he added.

He said that this year would be the year of economic recovery while the next one will be of prosperity. “We are hopeful in the difficult situation,” the minister expressed.

Qureshi said the government was completely conscious of inflation and was not neglectful of it. FM said the Covid-19 situation hit hard on almost every industry around the globe but the government still achieved economic growth of 5.37 per cent.

He said that the debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio had slumped to 72-73 per cent while the per capita income, which was $547 in the last year of the tenure of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, has grown to $1,666.

Qureshi said Pakistan never surrendered before the terrorists and always hit back at them. He added that the elements desiring instability in Pakistan would never succeed in it.

Answering a question, FM said the government had written letters to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif regarding constitutional amendment for the South Punjab province as the government doesn’t have the two-third majority in the National Assembly (NA).

Read more: Govt effectively raised Kashmir issue at UN, international forums: FM Qureshi

He added the government was even ready to give credit to the opposition parties for the amendment. The issue was not going to be resolved through statements but practical measures, FM added.

He said that the PTI government devolved power in the South Punjab region and passed a separate annual development budget from the provincial assembly first time which was all it could do administratively.

The minister said the government was going to complete its tenure and would also give a surprise in 2023.

Read More

2 hours ago
Rana Shamim affidavit issue indicates PML-N staged drama to influence court: Fawad

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said the Sharif...
2 hours ago
Punjab govt, IWMI join hands to tackle water problems

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar has urged the international organisations working...
3 hours ago
Lahore police clueless about killers of four family members

LAHORE: Lahore police remained clueless about who had killed four members of...
4 hours ago
Five killed as passenger coach collides with car in Kalat

KALAT: At least five people died as a passenger coach collided with...
5 hours ago
‘Pakistan’s betterment depends on implementing constitution, not changing system’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said...
6 hours ago
President Arif Alvi calls for further facilitating cross-border trade

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi called for further facilitating cross-border trade with...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

1 min ago
PM Imran urges international community to provide immediate relief to Afghans

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday once again called upon the...
Priyanka Chopra
10 mins ago
Here is why Priyanka Chopra requested privacy when announced parenthood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all in grins as the couple...
iphone
15 mins ago
Government increased taxes on importing iPhones

Bringing an iPhone 13 Pro Max 1TB from abroad or asking your...
Perween Rahman google doodle
35 mins ago
Google celebrates 65th birthday of late Pakistani urban planner Perween Rahman

In recognition of her services for marginalised communities in Pakistan, Google on...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement