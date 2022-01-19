Czech envoy calls on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu with Ambassador of the Czech Republic Tomas Smetanka at his office. Photo: PAF

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of the Czech Republic Tomas Smetanka called on Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu in his office, said a statement issued by the Pakistan Air Force.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of PAF personnel and exceptional progress made by PAF over the years, especially through indigenization.

The air chief highlighted the cordial relations between the two countries and reiterated his resolve to further augment the existing cooperation between the two air forces.

Various matters of mutual interest and professional cooperation also came under discussion during the meeting.