Disgruntled wife reaches LHC to get custody of minor children

LAHORE: A woman, who left her husband as he prohibited her from improper use of mobile phone, on Wednesday approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking recovery of her children from their father.

The woman, Sidra Bibi, stated before Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh that she did not want to live with her husband and wanted the custody of her two minor sons, three-year-old Abdullah and four-year-old Hassan. The petitioner said her husband beat her and levelled baseless allegations.

On the other hand, the woman’s husband, Ashraf, said Sidra left the house after being prevented from using the mobile phone improperly and expressed his desire to take her back home.

Unaware of the fight between the parents, both the children were seen holding biscuits and gossiping with each other during the hearing.

Justice Sheikh remarked that an unscrupulous decision of the couple could ruin the home and the lives of the children. The court deferred the hearing for a day, asking the couple to rethink their decision of separation keeping in view the welfare of the children.