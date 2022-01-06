Prof Dr Atta-ur-Rahman, ICCBS Patron-in-chief and Chairman of Prime Minister’s Task Force on Science and Technology, presents a souvenir to Dr Amber Ali Khan, Secretary, Ministry of Science and Technology and Information Technology, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Prof Dr Atta-ur-Rahman, Chairman of Prime Minister’s Task Force on Science and Technology, has assured Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ministry of Science and Technology and Information Technology of full support from the PM Task Force on science and technology.

Provincial Secretary Ministry of Science and Technology and Information Technology Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Dr Amber Ali Khan called on Prof Atta-ur-Rahman, who is also Patron-in-chief of International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi during his visit to the ICCBS on Thursday.

In the meeting, the KPK provincial secretary was given a detailed presentation about the tremendous activities related to science and research being carried out at the international center.

Speaking on the occasion, he told the meeting that he had come to Karachi to obtain ideas for working in the KPK provincial ministry from Prof Atta-ur-Rahman.

Responding to the secretary’s discussion, Prof Atta-ur-Rahman suggested the KPK provincial ministry to work in five areas, including information technology, especially artificial intelligence; advanced agriculture; mineral development; energy storage systems; and industrial biotechnology.

He also advised the KPK provincial secretary to set up centers of excellence in their universities according to the model of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, which is a unique center of excellence in this region with the largest doctoral program.

He said, “ICCBS was the only institution in Pakistan, which was the ‘UNESCO Centre of Excellence, TWAS Centre of Excellence, OIC Centre of Excellence and WHO Centre of Excellence.”

Prof Atta-ur-Rahman said that as a result of numerous projects undertaken by the technology-driven Knowledge Economy Task Force set up by Prime Minister Imran Khan in early 2019 under his chairmanship, the landscape of higher education, science and technology were presently undergoing a major positive change.

In the end, Dr Amber Ali Khan visited the Dr Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), Husein Ibrahim Jamal (HEJ) Research Institute of Chemistry, and Atta-ur-Rahman Laboratories. He praised the industrial support and national services of the center.