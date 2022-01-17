Pakistan calls for investing more in technology

Dr. Sania was speaking at a high-level global event, “A Decade of Action: Driving Progress for the 2030 Agenda” at Expo Dubai 2020’s Nexus—Image: APP

DUBAI: To improve the provision of human capital services, Pakistan has called for more investment in technology and data.

Dr Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, made the proposal during a high-level global event in Dubai dubbed “A Decade of Action: Driving Progress for the 2030 Agenda.”

Dr Sania was invited to speak about human capital and the SDGs as one of four presenters at this exclusive event.

She underscored the Ehsaas program’s experience and Pakistan’s approach to human capital development.

Top leaders from countries and organisations working on the SDGs held solution-focused talks on four topics, including Climate Change and Energy, Food Systems, Gender Equality, and Human Capital, during the event.

The purpose of the event was to inspire a renewed sense of global commitment, to emphasise the importance of partnerships to identify opportunities for transformative collaborations to deliver solutions at scale, and to discuss and share opportunities and lessons from national, regional, and global levels—all in order to accelerate necessary actions in policy, communications, advocacy, and funding, among other areas.

Participants highlighted critical trends and breakthroughs, as well as real advocacy, policy, action, and finance strategies to overcome barriers to the human capital building and scaling.

The Deputy Secretary-General, Amina J Mohammed, and Reem Al Hashmy, Minister of State for International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates and Director General of Expo 2020, co-hosted this event.