Staff Reporter BOL News

08th Jan, 2022. 07:59 pm

ECP releases preliminary delimitation list for LG elections in Islamabad

ECP

A board of Election Commission of Pakistan. Photo: FIle

ISLAMABAD: The delimitation committee set up by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday released the preliminary list of delimitation of constituencies for local government (LG) elections in Islamabad.

According to the list, 100 Neighborhood Councils have been created in the federal capital with four wards in each of them.

The suggestions and objections on the preliminary list of constituencies can be filed from January 9 to January 23, 2022, ECP said.

In this regard, Rawalpindi Regional Election Commissioner has been appointed as the ‘delimitation authority’ who would dispose of objections and suggestions from January 24 to February 7, 2022.

The final delimitation list of Neighborhood Councils and Wards will be released on February 16, 2022.

