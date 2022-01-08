ECP releases preliminary delimitation list for LG elections in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The delimitation committee set up by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday released the preliminary list of delimitation of constituencies for local government (LG) elections in Islamabad.

According to the list, 100 Neighborhood Councils have been created in the federal capital with four wards in each of them.

Read more: 205,000 EVMs required for Punjab LG polls: ECP

The suggestions and objections on the preliminary list of constituencies can be filed from January 9 to January 23, 2022, ECP said.

In this regard, Rawalpindi Regional Election Commissioner has been appointed as the ‘delimitation authority’ who would dispose of objections and suggestions from January 24 to February 7, 2022.

Read more: Local govt official challenges fourth transfer in eight months