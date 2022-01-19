‘ECP scrutiny committee must complete inspection of PPP, PML-N bank accounts’

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has appealed to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to reconstitute the scrutiny committee to complete inspection of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) accounts.

Talking to the media in the capital on Wednesday, he asked the ECP to write a letter to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to get bank accounts data of all political parties registered with the commission.

He said that the PML-N wanted an escape in foreign funding case, as it was opposing scrutiny of its accounts.

Farrukh said that PTI has accounted for its donations and was ready for further scrutiny.

The minister demanded the ECP’s scrutiny committee complete the audit of PPP and PML-N accounts at the earliest.

He said that Maryam Safdar, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maulana Fazalur Rehman used to make wrong claims about foreign funding of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), but nothing was found in the report of the scrutiny committee against PTI.

Inspecting accounts of political parties in Pakistan was a welcome step, and there should be transparency in the process, he remarked.