ECP to hear case against Amin Gandapur on Feb 1

Election Commission of Pakistan has fixed February 1 for hearing the case against continuous violation of code of conduct by the Federal Minister Amin Gandapur and his brother Umar Amin Gandapur so that further necessary action may be taken.

An important meeting of the Election Commission was held on Friday under the chairmanship of Sikandar Sultan Raja, Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan.

Apart from the members of the Election Commission, the meeting was also attended by the Secretary Election Commission and other senior officers.

In the meeting, the Election Commission took stern notice of the continuous violation of code of conduct by Federal Minister Amin Gandapur in the elections to be held in Dera Ismail Khan on February 13, 2022.

The ECP was informed that Omar Amin, brother of the aforesaid minister, is a candidate of Gandapur Tehsil City, Dera Ismail Khan and for the first time on December 5, 2021, the minister violated the Code of Conduct and addressed the public while participating in the election campaign.

According to a press release issued by the ECP the minister announced some development schemes for which he was fined Rs. 50,000 which he paid.

The minister again addressed a public rally in Dera Ismail Khan on December 15, 2021. For taking further action, the District Monitoring Officer (DMO) referred his case to the Election Commission, which ordered that the case be heard and be presented before the Election Commission.

It has come to the notice of the Election Commission that the minister is still violating the Code of Conduct and a complaint in this regard has also been received by the Election Commission.

In view of all these facts, the Election Commission has directed that the case be fixed for hearing on February 1, 2022 and necessary notices be issued to the minister and his brother candidate Umar Amin Gandapur so that further required action be taken.

Furthermore, the ECP has sought a report from the Deputy Commissioner / District Returning Officer, Dera Ismail Khan and the Returning Officer and District Monitoring Officer concerned in this regard.