ECP’s report removed mask from PM Imran Khan’s face: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said the staggering revelations against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) scrutiny report in the foreign funding case has removed the mask from Prime Minister Imran Khan’s face.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Thursday, Maryam said it is the first time in history that such allegations and undeniable evidence have come to surface against a party and its chief.

Maryam said that ineligibility, corruption, lies, conspiracy, plundering, economic devastation, inflation, and foreign funding have become Imran Khan brands.

Citing the ECP’s report, she said that PTI had 26 accounts and 18 were active according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) while only four of them were declared by the ruling party.

“PTI not only lied but also tried its best to sabotage ECP’s investigation,” Maryam claimed.

She cited PM Imran Khan’s tweet about welcoming ECP’s report and said that the PTI kept running away from the foreign funding case for seven years by using delaying tactics.

Maryam said the people who allow “checking” of themselves are those who are sure that they have not committed a crime, like Nawaz Sharif.

“You [Imran Khan] did not allow your checking but it was forcibly done and every inch of him was found to be mired in corruption and conspiracy,” the PML-N leader claimed.

The PML-N leader claimed that PM Imran received funding from the US, UK, Middle East, Canada, adding that two companies were established in Texas and California between 2010 and 2013 whose chairman was the premier himself. Maryam also accused the PTI of submitting fake certificates with ECP on the directions of PM Imran Khan. She alleged that the premier also received money in the name of his four personal employees and office staff. “Being chairman of PTI, Imran Khan submitted fabricated certificates in the ECP and hid the real information,” Maryam Nawaz alleged.

The PML-N leader added that PM Imran and President Arif Alvi, being office-bearers of PTI, authorised all transactions.

Maryam said PM Imran ‘blessed’ mafias and let the people suffer from inflation and questioned the former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar who declared the premier “Sadiq and Ameen”.

The PML-N leader demanded PM Imran Khan to resign immediately for lying to the public. She also sought action against PTI for lying to the ECP and investigation from the employees whose accounts were used for foreign funding. She also demanded PTI’s undeclared accounts be probed.

She demanded all accounts of PTI should be publicised and a Supreme Court (SC) judge should regularly hear the case against the ruling party.

Maryam said ECP’s job is not just to release the report but to take action against the ruling party and urged the electoral body to punish the PTI officials.

The PML-N leader added that the judiciary, which was active during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, also has a responsibility along with ECP, and now the ‘ball is their court’.

Answering a question, she said an apology must be tendered to her on taping and leaking her phone call with Pervaiz Rashid.

PML-N leader reiterated that Nawaz Sharif flew to London due to his health condition and refuted that it was a result of a deal.

She said people who do not have roots in public need deals, adding that people are missing PML-N which is evident from the results of by-elections.

She said PML-N only wants free and fair elections in the country.