ECP’s scrutiny report exposes Imran Khan’s ‘corrupt face’, alleges Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

LAHORE: A day after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) released is scrutiny report in the foreign funding case, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari alleged that the document has “exposed” Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “ugly corrupt face”.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the PPP chairman claimed that PM Imran had taken an oath of telling the truth, but instead, he hid bank accounts of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from the ECP.

He said that the ‘selected prime minister’ who has embezzled millions of rupees ridicules others for corruption.

“But it is now clear that Imran Khan was imposed on the country only under the guise of a so-called anti-corruption campaign,” Bilawal said in the statement adding that the premier made “false promises” to loot the country.

“Today, the devastated economy of the country is a testimony that the PTI government is ruthlessly plundering the national treasury,” said the PPP chairman.

Bilawal further claimed that PM Imran was “portrayed” as honest and then was “imposed” on Pakistan. Time has come for PM Imran to give an account of his actions, he added.

ECP, in a report, has accused PTI of receiving funds from foreign nationals and companies and under-reported its funds and concealed its bank accounts.

According to the report, the party under-reported an amount of Rs312 million over a four-year period, between 2009-10 and 2012-13. Year-wise details show that an amount of over Rs145m was under-reported in FY2012-13 alone.

The report further reveals that PTI had not disclosed 26 of its bank accounts while the electoral body had only been informed about four bank accounts.

A statement from the State Bank of Pakistan showed that PTI had received donations of Rs1.64 billion whereas it had only revealed an amount of Rs1.33 billion to the ECP.