All public, private educational institutions will reopen as per schedule in Sindh today

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh has decided to not extend the winter vacations and all educational institutions across the province will open as per the schedule on 3rd January.

The winter vacation has ended in the province and all public and private schools, colleges and universities will reopen on Monday.

It was expected that the Sindh government might extend the winter vocations in the aftermaths of the statement of Asad Umar, who is the Chief of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and also Federal Minister for Planning.

Asad has warned against a new wave of Covid-19 with new variant named Omicron in the country.

Taking to his Twitter account on Sunday, he said there was clear evidence of a beginning of another Covid wave which had been expected for last few weeks.

“Genome sequencing showing rising proportion of omicron cases particularly in Karachi,” he said.

However, the academic activities would resume in all education institutions throughout Sindh on Monday.