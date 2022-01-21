Hearing a petition against the construction of skyscrapers on the main highways of the Lahore city, the Lahore High Court on Friday sought reply from the Punjab government, Director General Lahore Development Authority, environment department and the Chief Traffic Officer.

Petitioner Syed Moazzam Ali Shah argued that the erection of high-rise buildings in residential areas situated on the main highways of the city is illegal as lack of parking slots in such buildings was causing hours of traffic jams on the roads, creating environmental problems as well. Traffic jams are enhancing both air and noise pollution, he added. He pointed out that the construction of high rise buildings is also affecting the sewerage system in the city. He said the construction of such buildings is a violation of the decisions of the High Court. He requested the court to direct the Punjab government to stop the construction of plazas which do not have parking slots, proper drainage system and environmental assessment.

During the course of hearing, Justice Shahid Karim remarked that it is yet to be seen whether the issues of environment, drainage and parking have been taken into consideration in the new master plan of the city. Which authority is granting permission to construct high-rise buildings in residential areas, the court questioned.

After hearing preliminary arguments, the court put off hearing for a couple of weeks.