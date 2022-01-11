Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

11th Jan, 2022. 07:57 pm

Extremism can be countered through tolerance, book reading: Javed Jabbar

Former Senator and book writer Javed Jabbar. Image: Twitter

“The curriculum taught in universities and other educational institutions and the books recommended to students should teach them tolerance.”

These views were expressed by former Senator Javed Jabbar in a guest speaker session titled ‘Intolerance and its impact on youth and Pakistani Society. How to tackle the menace of narrow-mindedness, bigotry, and white-collar crime in Pakistan?’ held at Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU).

The guest speaker session was attended by the registrar, deans, heads of different faculties, and students.

Addressing the participants, the ex-Senator Javed Jabbar said that reading good books and quality content can eliminate extremism.

He added, “You are the students of an esteemed institution where history is dripping, which is the alma mater of Quaid-e-Azam. In Pakistan, 20 million children do not attend school; you are fortunate to enter higher education institutes.”

Read more: Countering extremism musically: Music academy in Parachinar breaks new ground, challenges taboos

He said Pakistan is at the forefront of population growth and ranked 9th among 299 countries in the Nuclear Power Index.

“We were ranked 146th out of 180 countries in the Human Development Index which is a measure of population, education, health, women’s rights, and access to fundamental rights,” Jabbar said, “which is an embarrassment for Pakistan.”

Highlighting extremism, he said it could be positive too such as the extremes of etiquette like respect for teachers, elders and women. He expressed, “When extremism is positive, it does not have an element of selfishness, but if the same extremism becomes negative, it does not get out of the selfishness.”

Read more: NACTA drafts Pakistan’s maiden ‘National Counter Violent Extremism Policy’

The extremism is originated from home and it is up to the person whether to nurture it in a positive way or negative, the ex-Senator said.

In response to a question, he said that universities could play a supporting role in controlling extremism.

Recalling the Peshawar University incident, he said, “I don’t remember any extremist incident ever happening at SMIU. It is the responsibility of all to control the growing extremism in universities.”

Speaking on the occasion, SMIU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Mujeebuddin Sahrai Memon said that extremism was not just a problem of Pakistan but the whole world, and everybody was required to play their role to deal with it.

“The world has become a global village but the pathetic thing is how we are treating it, it is a serious tragedy that due to humans and their attitudes, climate change is taking place,” said Dr Sahrai.

At the end of the session, the VC presented a bouquet and shield to Javed Jabbar.

Read More

3 hours ago
Cabinet approves moving court against Shehbaz Sharif: Fawad

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that the federal cabinet...
3 hours ago
Hotel owners blame local administration for Murree tragedy

ISLAMABAD: Hotel Association Murree General Secretary Raja Yasir Riasat Abbasi on Tuesday...
3 hours ago
Chal Mera Putt 2's star cast visits Gurdwara Darbar Sahib

On Monday, a group of Indian actors paid a visit to the...
3 hours ago
Situation in Murree consistently being monitored: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said the government had planned to explore new...
4 hours ago
US Senate adopts resolution endorsing 1984 Sikh violence in India as 'genocide'

Senate of New Jersey, a northeastern state in the United States (US),...
5 hours ago
Monal, Navy Gold Course sealed over IHC orders

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday declared the occupation of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Nokia
3 seconds ago
Nokia expects strong 2022 despite supply crunch

HELSINKI, Jan 11, 2022 (AFP) - Finnish telecoms giant Nokia performed better than...
China's counter-sanctions against the U.S. "fully justified": spokesperson
4 mins ago
China’s counter-sanctions against the U.S. “fully justified”: spokesperson

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's counter-sanctions against several U.S. officials are...
Dua Lipa
8 mins ago
Sources suggest Dua Lipa’s concert film will bring her ‘fortune’

Dua Lipa is rumored to be bringing a cameraman along on her...
8 mins ago
Pakistan is still a cheaper country in the region: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Pakistan is still a cheaper country...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600